Man arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after a road rage incident in Myrtle Beach.

Robert Hance Griffin, 43, was arrested and is charged with attempted murder in the incident, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department booking records. Griffin was booked around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Robert Hance Griffin (Courtesy- Myrtle Beach Jail)

On February 7, officers responded to an area hospital to meet with a victim, who reported he was was on his moped when it was hit from behind intentionally, according to a report from MBPD. The victim also said he was driving northbound on Kings Highway, from about 26th Avenue South to about 3rd Avenue South, when the driver of another vehicle in front of the victim began repeatedly slamming their brakes.

The victim further reported the suspect put his vehicle into park in the area of 3rd Ave. S., exited his vehicle and began cursing at the victim, added the report. The victim told police he didn’t know the man and swerved around the suspect in fear of violence. When he got in front of the suspect, the victim reported the suspect started accelerating up to the victim’s rear bumper, before backing off about five or six times and on the last time, the victim’s moped was hit from behind and the victim was thrown over the handlebars.

