Man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with 12-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Barron Jaquan Williams, 25, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Offices opened an investigation into a possible sexual assault on October 7, the warrants say. During a forensic interview, the 12-year-old victim reported that Williams had inappropriately touched her and said sexually inappropriate things to her.

The warrants state that during a post-Miranda interview, Williams “confirmed that he ‘accidentally’ touched” the victim during a hug.

A witness reportedly saw Williams and the victim passing a tablet back and forth and told police that sexual messages were being passed on the tablet, according to the warrant.

Williams remains in jail as of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday pending a bond hearing, booking records show.

