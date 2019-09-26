Man arrested in connection to 2018 armed robbery in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection to a reported armed robbery in Horry County in 2018.

Mark Anthony Nelson is listed an incident report from the Horry County Police Department as a suspect in the case.

Nelson was booked in to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 1:30 p.m. on September 24, according to booking records. He remains in the center as of 6 a.m. September 26 and no bail has been set. Nelson’s charges include:

grand larceny $2,000 to $10,000

possession weapon during violent crime

2 counts of kidnapping

2 counts of armed robbery, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon

Officers responded to the Highway 319 area of Horry County on May 27, 2018 for a robbery, according to the report. A female victim told dispatchers that a male victim had been robbed by two men at gunpoint and the male victim had chased after the suspects.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the female victim, who said a witness had invited people over to the home to give the witness money for a haircut, according to the report. The female victim was reportedly asked by one of the woman invited over to get her a drink from the store, so the female victim left for the store. The female victim said the incident happened while she was gone.

Police were told that three or four black females and two black males had come to the home in a “white possibly Honda Sonata,” the report said.

The male victim told police he was in the kitchen with the two male suspects and witness talking, according to the report. The male victim and this witness said one of the suspects walked up behind the male victim and placed their arm around the victim’s neck. The male victim reportedly “reached up and pulled a necklace” off the suspect’s neck. One of the suspects then reportedly pointed a handgun at the male victim and told him not to move. A second suspect then reportedly also pointed a gun at the male victim. The suspects allegedly told the victim to get on the floor, stole the victim’s wallet with about $3,000 in cash and his cell phone. The suspects also reportedly took a black handgun belonging to the female victim from a countertop. The two suspects then reportedly got into a white car, where the other females were waiting and left down Highway 9 toward Conway. The male victim said he tried to chase the suspects, but couldn’t find the car after it left the home.

Officers spoke to a witness, who said he did ask one of the females to give him money for a haircut, but didn’t know the incident was going to happen, the report added.

