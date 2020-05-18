Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in Conway Saturday.

James Junior Felder is accused of robbing Walgreens in the 1600 block of Church Street, police said. Employees said the man, later identified as Felder, entered the store and demanded money.

Felder was taken into custody Monday without incident and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, police said.

