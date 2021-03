LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly Loris shooting, according to police.

Windoff Tykein Wanya Douglas was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened March 6 on Maple Street, according to police.

Jerome Bellamy was killed in the shooting and two other people were injured.