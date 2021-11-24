Man arrested in Florida for Little River murder back in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was arrested in Florida in late October for a murder in Little River is back in Horry County, according to online booking records.

Colby Raymond Kopacz, 29, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday and is charged with murder and grand larceny, according to booking records.

Colby Kopacz is charged in the death of Amy Kopacz, 55, who died from injuries suffered in an assault on Little River Inn Lane. He was arrested in Pensacola, Florida.

No other information about the case was immediately available. He’s held in jail without bond.