Man arrested in North Myrtle Beach for gang-related shooting sentenced to 29 years in prison for drug distribution in NC

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man arrested in North Myrtle Beach in 2018 for a gang-related shooting has been sentenced to more than 29 years in prison for drug distribution out of Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Nicholas Shamar Griffin was the highest-ranking member of the Bloods street gang in Brunswick County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Griffin was sentenced to 350 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine and 280 grams or more of Cocaine Base (Crack), and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Cocaine and Aiding and Abetting.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges on February 21.

Griffin was a “significant supplier of controlled substances in Brunswick County” in 2017 and 2018.

On July 31, 2018, members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by Griffin. As one of the passengers exited the vehicle, he dropped two baggies containing about 56 grams of cocaine and kicked the bags behind the rear tire. Griffin later admitted to officers that the cocaine was his.

On September 28, 2018, Griffin got into a gang-related argument and shot the victim in the back as the victim walked away.

Griffin then fled to South Carolina, in an effort to hide from law enforcement. He was arrested in North Myrtle Beach on November 29, 2018.

This prosecution is part of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a joint federal, state and local approach to combat drug trafficking, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Lemmon prosecuted the case.

You can read more about this case here.