Man charged, accused keeping woman in bathroom, slamming her head against wall

NICHOLS, SC AREA (WBTW) – A man has been charged after he allegedly kept a woman in the bathroom and slammed her head against a wall.

Christopher Shane English, 31, was arrested in the case, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

English is charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian, kidnapping and first degree domestic violence, according to J. Reuben Long Detention booking records. He was booked around 3:26 a.m. on November 14 and remains in the center as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Christopher Shane English (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Officers responded to a home on Westwood Meadows Dr. in the Nichols area on November 13 for a domestic dispute, the report said. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim, who reportedly stated she and English had been arguing for two days and got into an argument in the living room which moved to the bathroom. The victim reportedly told police she tried to get out of the bathroom, but English wouldn’t let her leave and kept her in the bathroom for at least two hours.

The victim told police English slammed her head into a wall and hit her with his fist in her head, according to the report. The victim reportedly also told police English threw her into the bathtub and pushed her head into the side of the bathtub.

The victim also said that she broke the window glass “hoping someone would hear her,” the report stated. The victim reportedly said she was able to get out of the bathroom and onto the porch to smoke a cigarette. The victim also reportedly stated that when English walked away towards the kitchen, she ran to a relative’s house down the street, where she called law enforcement.

Upon responding, police went to the home to see if English was still there and found three children alone, the report said. The victim also reportedly told police English took her phone during the incident.

About 30 minutes after leaving the scene officers received a call from the victim saying she had pinged her phone near Chow Lane in the Loris area, the report said. Police responded to this location and found the vehicle English reportedly left the scene in. Officers made contact with a man, who reportedly stated English was inside the home. Officers took English into custody “without incident.”

English was read his Miranda rights and asked what happened, the report stated. He reportedly said he never assaulted the victim and that the victim assaulted him.

