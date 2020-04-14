Man charged, accused of attacking hospital workers with knife in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after he allegedly attacked hospital workers with a knife in Myrtle Beach.

Michael Anthony Doucette, 36, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with assault and battery in the first degree, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. Doucette was booked around 3:10 a.m. Monday and remains in the center pending a $20,000 bond.

Michael Anthony Doucette, 36, of Myrtle Beach (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, which lists Doucette as a suspect, officers responded to Grand Strand Medical Center, located on 82nd Parkway, around 11:10 p.m.on March 16 for a report of “an assault with a knife.”

Upon arriving, officers were informed that the suspect was brought into the emergency room and “attempted to stab the medical staff members treating him,” according to the report. A victim told officers the suspect didn’t want medical treatment, started to become agitated, began arguing and threatening to stab medical workers and then pulled out a knife.

Another victim told police that once medical staff began cutting off his pants, the suspect became angry and pulled out a knife, adds the report. Another victim told police the suspect entered a trauma room, became upset and started threatening the staff, before pulling out a pocket knife, pointing it at the workers and stating he would stab one of the workers.

The suspect was “subdued” by medical staff, the report says. No injuries were reported and the suspect’s knife was placed into evidence.

