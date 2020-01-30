Man charged, accused of holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and threatening to kill her.

Police responded to an apartment on Osceola Street around 9:50 a.m. on January 28 for a report of an assault, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers were flagged down by a neighbor, who said the victim had gone into her apartment for safety.

The victim reported the suspect had “pushed his way through the door with a gun,” the report states. The suspect then allegedly walked the victim to her bedroom, held a gun to her head, pulled her hair and threatened to kill her.

The suspect put the gun down on a dresser and the victim ran out of the apartment to a neighbor’s apartment and called police, the report also says. The victim also showed police cellphone video, which the report states “confirmed that the offender had a firearm in his possession” at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28.

According to the report, the firearm was located by a K-9 officer at the back of an apartment building and was ran through NCIC, where it came back reported as stolen by Conway police.

The suspect, identified in the report as 41-year-old Ismail Omar Dickerson, was arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence, the report also said. Police say that as officers were walking Dickerson to a patrol car, he yelled towards the victim “I’m going to kill you b****” and his charge was upgraded to domestic violence-high and aggravated nature.

Ismail Omar Dickerson (photo courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Dickerson, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday on charges of domestic violence- high and aggravated nature and kidnapping, according to booking records. No bond has been set and he remains in the center as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Booking records also show Dickerson was previously booked three times in 2019. He was booked on December 9 on charges of driving under suspension and possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000 on the drug charge and he was released on January 15.

Dickerson was booked on April 2, 2019 on charges of kidnapping and assault and battery- 2nd degree, according to booking records. Bond for these charges was set at $32,500 and Dickerson was released on August 20, 2019.

On February 2, 2019, Dickerson was booked on a drug charge and a resisting arrest charge, booking records also show. Bond was set at $705 and he was released on Feb. 16, 2019.

LATEST HEADLINES: