Man charged, accused of kidnapping woman, forcing her to drive to ATM to withdraw money

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – A man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping a woman and forcing her to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

Officers responded to Lochview Drive in the Myrtle Beach area on April 14 for a report of a robbery, an incident report from the Horry County Police Department said. The victim told police the suspect arrived at the home and entered through a window. The victim also reported the suspect woke her up and asked for money. When she refused, the victim allegedly began to hit the victim. The victim also told police the suspect threatened to kill her in order to get her in a vehicle, before driving her to an ATM, where she was forced to take out $300 to give to the suspect. The suspect then allegedly brought the victim back to her home and threatened her “with violence” if she called the police.

Charles Lester Trotter is charged in the case, according to HCPD.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records show Trotter, 41, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with kidnapping and common law robbery. Trotter remains in the center as of 1 p.m. Friday and no bond has been set.

Charles Lester Trotter (Courtesy- J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

LATEST HEADLINES: