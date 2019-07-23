Man charged, accused of pulling knife, threatening to stab victim in stomach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after allegedly pulling a knife and threatening to stab another person in the stomach in Myrtle Beach.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, an officer was flagged down in the area of 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in reference to an assault that had just happened, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The officer spoke with the victim, a 49-year-old man, who reportedly told police a man had presented a knife and threatened to stab him in the stomach.

The victim also told police he was walking down Flagg Street with a friend, when the suspect approached them and showed a knife, according to the report. The suspect allegedly told the victim “I’ll stick it through you” and moved toward the victim. The victim then reportedly pulled out a can of mace and the suspect fled from the scene.

According to the report, the victim’s description of the knife was “consistent with the knife found on the offender.”

The suspect is listed in the report as Charles Henry Bennett, Jr., 48.

Bennett is charged with assault and battery in the first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 3 p.m. Monday and remains in the center as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bond is set at $10,464.