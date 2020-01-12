Man charged after allegedly kicking down door, pulling knife at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kicking down a motel room door and pulling out a knife on the people inside, a report says.

Joel Emerson, 27, was arrested and charged with first degree assault and battery, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and an additional drug charge, online jail records show.

Myrtle Beach officers responded to the Oasis Motel on 7th Avenue North in reference to an assault call Thursday evening, a report said. That’s where officers heard yelling at the top floor and reportedly found the offender. Police identified him as Emerson later in the report. Officers detained him and allegedly found a pink and black pocket knife.

Emerson told police he thought the occupants of a room there had his cell phone charger and some of his money, the report read. He reportedly said he was waiting for police to arrive because he believed someone called 9-1-1 to help him get his belongings back.

Tired of waiting, that’s when Emerson reportedly tried getting in the apartment himself. The report said he began by knocking on the door and later kicked it down entirely when no one answered.

When Emerson saw one of the room’s occupants holding a butcher knife- he pulled out his own pocket knife, according to the police report.

One person who was in the room told police he met Emerson through a mutual friend and stayed in the room the night before. The other person said Emerson ‘made it about three feet into the room multiple times while threatening to “stick” the victims with the knife.’

The report said officers found meth on Emerson as well.

Online booking records show Emerson is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. His bond was set to $100,000 for the assault charge, $10,000 for the weapon charge and $5,000 for the drug charge.