Man charged after barricade situation at Myrtle Beach resort

Michael Lee Rustowicz (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Jail)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged after a barricade situation Thursday night at a Myrtle Beach resort, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Michael Lee Rustowicz, 35, was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and second-degree domestic violence.

Rustowicz allegedly barricaded himself at Ocean Park Resort on Ocean Boulevard, police said. He had a warrant for his arrest from an incident Wednesday in which he allegedly grabbed a woman’s throat and threatened to kill her, according to police.

All people impacted were moved to safety, according to police.

