Man charged after burglary at Myrtle Beach convenience store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after a burglary at a Myrtle Beach convenience store.

Kayne Allen Warner, 26, of Myrtle Beach, was booked in to J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to booking records. Warner is charged with:

  • burglary (violent) – second degree
  • shoplifting under $2,000
  • failure to appear

Bond has been set at $15,000 for the burglary charge and $776 for the shoplifting charge, booking records show. No bond has been set on the failure to appear charge. Warner remains in the center as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Police responded to the Ridge Mart, located in the 1500 block of Highway 15, on May 21 in reference to a burglary, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

