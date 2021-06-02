Man charged after deadly Conway Waffle House shooting released to home detention

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was charged after a deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Conway was released from jail Wednesday to home detention, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Richardson said Chancey Rashon Deval Hickman, 23, of Loris, was released on a $50,000 bond and was ordered to house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor.

Warrants sent to News13 claim Hickman was asked to leave the restaurant and during a verbal fight turned physical, Hickman shot Branden Harshaw, 34, “in a sudden heat of passion without legal provocation.”

The shooting happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Waffle House along Highway 501 near Bethel Drive, according to Conway Police Department spokesperson Brooke Holden. Holden said the shooting happened inside the restaurant.

Hershaw later died at Conway Medical Center, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Hickman is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.