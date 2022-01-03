Marion County man charged after December shooting in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man was charged after a December shooting in the Conway area, according to police.

Dajuan Tyreek Surrency, 24, of Gresham, was arrested Friday and charged with seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on a $75,000 bond.

According to an incident report, officers responded at about 2 p.m. Dec. 19 to an area on Oak Street to investigate a report of a shooting, but after arriving, they determined that the incident actually happened on Wayside Road.

The incident report said no one was at the home when officers arrived, but while they were investigating, someone who lived there arrived and allowed them to go inside and complete a “safety sweep” of the residence.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.