Man charged after gun, drugs seized from Myrtle Beach area home

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after a gun and drugs were seized from a home in the Myrtle Beach area.
Officers with the Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit served a search warrant on Hinson Drive on Tuesday, according to Mikayla Moskov, with HCPD.
The following items were seized: heroin, ecstasy tablets, about 1 gram of crack cocaine, about $958 in U.S. currency, and a reportedly stolen 9 m.m. semi-automatic pistol.
Payton Christian Abbott, 26, of Myrtle Beach was arrested and charged with:
- 3 counts of distribution of heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession of a stolen pistol