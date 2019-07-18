Man charged after gun, drugs seized from Myrtle Beach area home

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after a gun and drugs were seized from a home in the Myrtle Beach area.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit served a search warrant on Hinson Drive on Tuesday, according to Mikayla Moskov, with HCPD.

The following items were seized: heroin, ecstasy tablets, about 1 gram of crack cocaine, about $958 in U.S. currency, and a reportedly stolen 9 m.m. semi-automatic pistol.

Payton Christian Abbott, 26, of Myrtle Beach was arrested and charged with:

  • 3 counts of distribution of heroin
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Possession of a stolen pistol
