Man charged after resisting arrest, assaulting officer in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A man was charged with assaulting an officer while resisting arrest early Sunday morning.

Gary Tate, 46, was charged after becoming combative while being detained for public intoxication, according to the report.

The report says that when an assisting officer arrived on the scene, two other police officers were placing Tate in the back of a patrol car and one of the officers had swelling under one eye.

The injured officer said that as he was placing Tate into handcuffs, he began to resist by being combative, according to the report.

Tate struck the officer in the face with his elbows and head while on the ground, according to the report.

The report says that Tate was further combative at the detention center with detention officers.

A warrant for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer was requested.

