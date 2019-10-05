Man charged after stabbing friend in Ocean Blvd hotel during argument about food

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a friend in an argument about his food.

Timothy Lewis, 48, of Goldsboro, NC, is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center after he was arrested Friday.

A police report details what happened.

The victim of the stabbing told an officer he and Lewis were watching the Rams vs. Seahawks game in an Ocean Boulevard hotel room.

That’s when the two got in an argument because Lewis thought the victim had eaten his food.

They ‘wrestled around for a little and then stopped,’ according to the report, before the victim went outside to smoke a cigarette. Lewis reportedly came out of the room with a pocket knife and stabbed him, saying ‘You’re lucky I don’t kill you.’

Lewis then took off running down the stairs, while another friend called 911.

When an officer arrived on scene, they found the victim bleeding badly and holding onto his wound. It was to the lower left side of his chest. The officer had EMS respond, and they took him to an area hospital.

Timothy Lewis is being held on a $95,000 bond for the attempted murder charge.

