Man charged in connection to 2018 Longs Food Lion murder released on bond

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man charged in connection to a 2018 murder at a Longs Food Lion has been released on bond.

Rodney Crayshawn Gore, 24, was released around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. Gore was booked on April 8, 2019 on a charge of accessory before the fact to a felony.

News13 previously reported that Gore was charged after witness statements placed Gore at the scene of the incident, according to Horry County police.

On August 15, 2018, Gore is believed to have driven three individuals armed with guns to the Food Lion located at 110 E. Highway 905 in Longs, according to police.

Investigators say the individuals were dropped off by Gore, and then proceeded to rob and murder Gerard Celentano, 57, at that location, police said.

Stephon Miller in Tabor City, NC, and James Bellamy were previously arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with the case.

A judge previously denied bond for Gore and Miller in June 2019.

Rodney Gore (left), James Bellamy (middle), Stephon Miller (right).

