Man charged in Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Blvd dies in NC

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – One of the men charged in the Father’s Day 2017 shooting along Ocean Boulevard has died in North Carolina.

Keshawn Steele was charged with six counts of attempted murder. He was given a $100,00 bond under the condition he live with his parents in North Carolina. Steele was 19 at the time of the shootings.

Steele died on Monday, according to the Fifteenth Circuit solicitor. Officials are working to find out how he died. Charges against him will be dropped.

Steele recently was offered a plea deal, which he denied. Five other men were involved in the shootings.

According to police reports, a large group of people was walking south on Ocean Boulevard just after midnight on June 18 2017. Police said three men, including Steele, worked together to attack another man. One of the men snuck up behind the victim while another distracted him and the third hit him in the head, police said. The victim attempted to run from the three men but was chased and attacked by the trio.

When the victim was able to get away, one of the suspects, Derias Little, pulled out a gun and walked toward a crowd of people and the victim, police reported. Little began to fire shots into the crowd, hitting six victims, including the man he had just attacked, police said.

