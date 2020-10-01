Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Little River

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Little River.

James Hampton Vereen, 37, of Little River, faces a charge of hit-and-run, resulting in a death, after state highway troopers say he struck a pedestrian on Baker Street at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 18.

Pamela Harding, 37, of Little River died from injuries after being struck.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee, Vereen was driving a 2018 Dodge pickup heading East on Baker Street when he struck Harding. She was legally in the roadway, Trooper Lee said, but Vereen went left of center and struck her.

Vereen remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail set.