Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting hit ice cream shop while shooting at victim, warrants say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was charged in a Myrtle Beach shooting that happened early Labor Day grabbed a gun from a person walking with him and shot at the victim, hitting an ice cream store in the process, according to warrants obtained by News13 Tuesday.

Kyree Lavell Brown, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

Brown was walking north in the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. when he noticed the victim, according to warrants. He allegedly grabbed a gun from the person who was walking next to him and began shooting at the victim.

After shooting at the victim, Brown allegedly ran towards the cut-through at Ripley’s Haunted House and continued to shoot behind him as he ran away, according to the warrants. In the process, bullets hit Mad Myrtle Ice Cream, which was occupied by people.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.