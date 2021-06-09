Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police made an arrest Tuesday in a shooting investigation that began Monday night, according to police.

Billie Lee Tribble, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday on a $10,464 bond, according to booking records.

Police were called at about 8 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of 12th Avenue South after a report of gunshots, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police. Shell casings were found in the area.

No injuries were reported and police were unable to find any damage, Vest said.

No other details were immediately available.