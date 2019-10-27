Man charged in Pure Ultra Club shooting set to face a judge this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of shooting five people at the Pure Ultra Club back in 2016 is set to face a judge this week, according to court records.

An Horry County court roster lists Cleavon Dantzler’s case for the week of Oct. 28.

According to online records, Dantzler is still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

He faces several attempted murder charges, among other weapons-related charges.

The shooting happened in November 2016 at the Pure Ultra Club on Main Street and appeared to target one person, according to police. The other four who were shot were bystanders, police said.

One of the people hurt was treated at the club. Three others were treated and released from a local hospital. The fifth shooting victim was at the hospital getting treatment, police said. That victim’s condition was not released.

The city later revoked the nightclub’s business license.