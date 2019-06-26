Man charged with 6 counts of attempted murder, accused of shooting at victim after argument in Aynor area

AYNOR AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another person following an argument in the Aynor area.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Dalton Tanner Hardee, 19, of Goretown, is charged with six counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bail has been set as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Horry County police responded to Loris Hospital around 7 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting, according to a police report. The shooting reportedly happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Dennis Road and Valley Forge Road in the Aynor area.

Upon arriving, officers spoke with three witnesses, who said the suspects were sitting on Bay Gulley Road in a while 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to the report, there had been an argument, and a second suspect reportedly handed Hardee a handgun. Hardee allegedly fired four shots towards the victim, a 25-year-old man, and the witnesses riding in a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta.

One bullet reportedly struck the victim standing near the passenger front door of the Mercury Mountaineer. One bullet also struck the Volkswagen Jetta near the bottom of driver’s side.

No other injuries were reported.