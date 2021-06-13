Man says he was ‘cleansing the world’ after setting fire to Ripley’s Haunted Adventure in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after allegedly setting fire to Ripley’s Haunted Adventure Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Daniel Huff was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. He is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

Huff allegedly told officers he was ‘cleansing the world’ after allegedly setting the fire.

According to a police report, officers heard people yelling ‘fire’, inside Ripley’s Haunted House on Ninth Avenue in Myrtle Beach Saturday night before seeing walls of a tunnel inside the building on fire.

Witnesses told police they heard Huff say “I’m going to burn this place down, release the devil,” after pouring gasoline on the walls, according to warrants obtained by News13.

MBPD officers and a SLED agent were able to get a description of Huff from witnesses, according to the report.

Huff was taken into custody shortly after on 10th Avenue and Withers Alley, where he told officers he was ‘cleansing the world by burning the synagogue.’

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and SLED bomb squad responded to the scene.