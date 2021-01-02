Man charged with assault and battery after choking woman on Ocean Blvd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man after he assaulted a woman on Ocean Boulevard.

Julian Emil Chestnut was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the first degree on Friday for the December 17 incident.

Julian Chestnut. Courtesy: MBPD

According to the victim, Chestnut and the victim were arguing when Chestnut began to strike the victim’s face. Chestnut then began to strangle the victim.

The victim stated that she could not call for help and was unable to get any words out.

According to the report, the victim had bruises on her arms, face and throat. A witness said that the victim also had a raspy voice after the incident and was unable to eat due to injuries.

Chestnut is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail and is awaiting trial.

