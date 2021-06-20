Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A 59-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing and biting a man Saturday afternoon at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to a police incident report.

Kenneth Paul Mizell, 59, is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with an incident Saturday evening in the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday afternoon where he was being held without bond.

According a Myrtle Beach Police incident report obtained by News13, the victim told police that Mizell stabbed him in the hand and bit him during a fight after Mizell came to the hotel room where the victim and a woman were located. The report also said Mizell allegedly told them “both of you are dying tonight.”

The woman told police the fight happened after Mizell came to the hotel room to pick up some of his belongings, the police report said.