Man charged with attempted murder after Loris shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Loris Saturday, according to Horry County police.

Police said they were called to Redenbo Drive in Loris after reports of a shots fired/possible shooting around 2:15 a.m. A security company told police they heard a verbal altercation in front of the club on Redenbo Drive when they heard gunshots, according to the police report.

Witnesses saw the victim leaning over the back of a car with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The victim drove himself to the hospital.

A second victim told police she had property damage to her vehicle and above ground pool, according to the police report.

Juleian Macey Juwain Brown, 20, of Loris, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

