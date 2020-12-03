Man charged with attempted murder after Myrtle Beach stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail after he stabbed someone, causing life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Kenneth Christian O’Neill has been charged with attempted murder, distribution of meth and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach on a report of a stabbing, according to police records. O’Neill was found near the scene with bloody clothes and what police believe was the weapon used in the crime, according to warrants.

Witness and security footage show O’Neill at the scene of the crime, according to the warrants.

O’Neill attempted to kill the victim, who had stab wounds to the head and upper torso, according to police. He was also found with 1.6 grams of methamphetamine on him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.