Man charged with attempted murder after pregnant woman ‘gravely injured’ in Green Sea shooting

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Green Sea that “gravely injured” a woman.

Dustin Anthony Butler, 34, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged in the shooting, which happened on January 13, Horry County police said. Butler’s charges include:

attempted murder

first degree domestic violence

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony

“Butler was taken into custody by Laurinburg Police Department in North Carolina several hours after the shooting occurred,” HCPD also said. He was extradited to Horry County and formally charged in this case on March 25.

Dustin Anthony Butler – Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

“Evidence derived over the course of the investigation suggests that, on Jan. 13, 2020, Butler shot the pregnant victim in the head,” police added. “At the time of the incident, Butler was wanted for a first domestic violence incident that occurred in November 2019 involving the same victim.”

The victim has since been released from the hospital. The unborn child wasn’t affected by the incident and is expected to be born later this year.

“Victim advocate services are available through Horry County Police Department, as well as other local law enforcement agencies,” police also said. “The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. If you need help and cannot speak safely, you can also log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522. You are not alone.”

