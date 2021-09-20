Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at bar on S. Kings Hwy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting incident at a bar on South Kings Highway.

Matthew Scronce, 23, of Lincolnton, NC, was arrested and charged after a shooting that happened just before midnight on Sept. 17.

Police said survellience video shows Scronce reaching into his waistband to get a firearm and firing three rounds into some plywood between him on two other people. The bullets when over the head of the victim and into the ceiling, according to the report.

Police said they recovered three spent cases and one live round that was ejected by the Scronce prior to firing.

Scronce was booked into the J Reuben Long Detention Center and released on a $35,000 bond.