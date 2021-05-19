Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Socastee bar

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing last week at a Socastee bar.

Brandon O’Brian Mitchell, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Wednesday morning by Horry County police. The charge is in connection with a stabbing that happened Thursday night at the Sun Up Pub and Grill on Socastee Boulevard.

A man was hospitalized after he was found laying on the ground bleeding from the neck, according to police.

Mitchell is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set as of the time of publishing.