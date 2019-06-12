Man charged with attempted murder after teen found with gunshot wound following Longs car crash

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was found with a gunshot wound following a car crash in Longs.

Randy Carl Berkley, 54, of Little River, was arrested and charged, according to Mikayla Moskov, with Horry County police. Berkley’s charges include attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and reckless driving.

Officers responded to the area of Highway 9 and Cupola Drive in Longs around 3 p.m. Tuesday for a crash that involved a shooting, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

The report said the suspect’s car, a silver 2018 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck, was traveling westbound on Highway 9, swerved off the road to the right, and then swerved back on to the road, causing a crash with a silver 2005 Toyota Camry.

The victim, 17, got out of his car to talk with the suspect, and the suspect allegedly shot the victim, according to the report.

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene towards a church, but was caught by a trooper.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Berkley at 9 a.m. Thursday.

