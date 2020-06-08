Man charged with attempted murder after woman was stabbed in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Horry County.

Conway police responded to 4th Ave. in the City of Conway on May 21 after a woman was telling employees that she was stabbed, according to a police report. Police were able to determine that the woman was stabbed, but she was unable to give police a location where the incident occurred.

Later it was determined that the crime happened on Hwy 905, which is in Horry County Police Department’s jurisdiction and the case was transferred to them, police said.

Danis Allen Sosa-Gamez, 42, is charged with attempted murder and is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $30,000 bond.