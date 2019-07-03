Man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting in Sampit area of Georgetown Co.

SAMPIT COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Sampit community of Georgetown County.

David Britton, Jr., 50, of Georgetown, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Horry-Georgetown Drug Enforcement Unit filed an additional unrelated charge of distribution of marijuana after he was in custody,” the GCSO said.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 a.m. at Columbus Road and Bertie Lane, according to reports.

One man was injured in the shooting.