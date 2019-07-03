Man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting in Sampit area of Georgetown Co.

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SAMPIT COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Sampit community of Georgetown County.

David Britton, Jr., 50, of Georgetown, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Horry-Georgetown Drug Enforcement Unit filed an additional unrelated charge of distribution of marijuana after he was in custody,” the GCSO said.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 a.m. at Columbus Road and Bertie Lane, according to reports.

One man was injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: