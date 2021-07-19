Man charged with attempted murder in May shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police charged a man Friday with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a Myrtle Beach hotel in May, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Kevon Demetrics Brown, 21, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of first-degree burglary.

Brown was identified by the victim through a photo lineup, according to the warrants.

At about 10:15 p.m. May 5, officers were sent to the Fountainbleau Inn at 701 Flagg Street in reference to shots fired, according to MBPD.

When officers arrived they found one person with gunshot wounds, who was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police. Warrants show the victim has “life-threatening” injuries and has gone through several surgeries.

Brown is held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond as of Monday evening, according to booking records.