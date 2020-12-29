Man charged with biting North Myrtle Beach officer in the thigh

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police arrested a 22-year-old New York man on Christmas after officers said he resisted arrest and attacked them.

Officers arrived at 4 a.m. Friday to an address on 11th Avenue for the second time that night in reference to a loud noise complaint, according to a case report. While there, police told the group they needed to quiet their gathering or it would be shut down.

Police said Edras Eli Juarez then became belligerent, approached an officer in a confrontational manner, and was stopped by two people. An officer told the two that Juarez needed to be taken home because of the noise complaint and his level of intoxication. The two attempted to calm Juarez down and get him into a vehicle, but were unsuccessful. Juarez then hit them multiple times.

Juarez stiffened up and wouldn’t allow officers to handcuff him, according to the incident report. Additional police were called for assistance.

After being handcuffed, Juarez bit an officer on his right thigh, breaking the skin, according to the report. He also kicked two officers multiple times, put his foot in the car door frame so that officers couldn’t close it and attempted to spit on officers and jailers.

The officer received medical attention for the bite.

Juarez was booked into jail for public disorderly conduct/public intoxication and assault while resisting arrest/assault on a police officer. He was released on bail the same day.