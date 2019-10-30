Man charged with brutal assault on elderly woman in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police have charged a man in connection to an assault that happened at the Schooner II Hotel in May.

According to arrest warrants from Myrtle Beach Police, Richard Allen Omerza allegedly assaulted a woman at the Schooner II Hotel on May 2. Omerza allegedly assaulted an elderly woman and lifted her up by her neck before dropping or throwing her, which caused her to strike her head.

The warrant says the victim suffered multiple injuries including intercerebral bleeding, subdermal hematoma, and a life-threatening stroke caused by the bleeding into the space surrounding the brain as a result of her injuries. The woman had to spend over a week in the ICU at a hospital.

Omerza was arrested on Monday in connection to the case. He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.