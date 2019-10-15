Man charged with criminal sexual conduct, recording and threatening 12-year-old in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police charged a man with repeatedly assaulting a 12-year-old, recording her while she changed clothes, and threatening harm if she told anyone.

Daniel Michael Morino, 40, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor, 11 to 14 years old, second degree. Morino was arrested on Monday for an “ongoing sexual assault situation” that happened from February until August in Myrtle Beach.

Daniel Michael Morino (Source: MBPD)

The victim told police Marino tried to have sex with her multiple times, according to the affidavit. She told police he grabbed her in various places and tried to penetrate her on more than one occasion.

Morino also recorded the 12-year-old with his cell phone while she was changing her clothes, according to the report. Police recovered the video.

The victim said Marino threatened harm if she told anyone about the incidents, police said. Marion has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family either directly or indirectly. His bond is set at $75,000.

