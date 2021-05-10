Man charged with domestic violence after barricade situation in Conway early Sunday morning

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man arrested after a barricade situation in Conway early Sunday morning has been charged with first-degree domestic violence, according to Horry County Police, who identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ryan Anthony Wallace.

HCPD responded to a residence on Highway 90 in the area of Highway 90, Bellamy Road, and Lees Landing Circle at 1:08 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired and found Wallace barricaded inside a residence, a police incident report obtained by WBTW News13 said.

According to the report, a woman told police she had an argument with Wallace and went into a bedroom, but Wallace allegedly pushed her against a couch before grabbing a shotgun.

According to the report, Wallace later fired a shot into the air as the woman was running toward another residence to get away. He later fired another shot outside while two other people who had been in the house with the woman before she fled were being helped out of the residence, the report said.

Police began negotiations to try to get Wallace to come out, the report said, but he hung up the phone. However, nearly two hours after police warned people to “steer clear” of the area, they announced on Twitter at 4:44 a.m. that he had been taken into custody.

Wallace is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond pending a pre-trial hearing in the case.