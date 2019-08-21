Man charged with manslaughter in Loris assault receives bond

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A man charged with manslaughter in a Loris assault has received bond.

On Wednesday, William Schultz received a $30,000 bond. Schultz was also ordered for ankle monitoring and can’t have contact with the victim’s family.

News13 previously reported that a man died from blunt force trauma following an altercation at his home.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, Steven Davis, 62, of Loris, was assaulted in his home after a verbal altercation and displaying a handgun, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on Quartermaster Drive.

Police said an investigation revealed that during multiple verbal altercations between William Schultz, of Loris, and the victim, a gun was produced by the victim.

Evidence reportedly indicates that a physical struggle then began, at which point the victim was disarmed and Schultz began to assault him.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Schultz “proceeded to beat the victim about the face and body for an extensive period, until the victim was unconscious.”

Davis was transported to the emergency room in Loris and airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Davis died around 7:30 a.m Tuesday from blunt force trauma, Willard said. Police say Schultz is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

