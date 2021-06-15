Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach in May

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man previously identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at Captain Archie’s bar and grill in North Myrtle Beach has been charged with murder.

Driscoll Riggins Jr. is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of firearms and ammunition, according to jail records He is being held without bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Durance McCray, 32, of Longs, died in the May 21 shooting outside the business located at 2200 Little Neck River Road. He was pronounced dead at Sea Coast Medical Hospital after being shot multiple times in his upper torso and head, police said.

According to an arrest warrant, before the shooting, Riggins was seen on surveillance video waiting for McCray to leave the restaurant. Police said they recovered several shell casing from the scene.