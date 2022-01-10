Man charged with murder after Myrtle Beach shooting victim dies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Monday who is accused of murder after a shooting Wednesday, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Patrick Anthony Brave, 28, was charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Police were called Wednesday evening to the 900 block of Grey Street after an officer heard gunshots while patrolling the area, according to police. Brave is accused of driving to the victim’s house and shooting the victim multiple times after an altercation.

Brave ran away and was located after 7 p.m., according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries several days later. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report 22-000313.