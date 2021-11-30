Man charged with murder after Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has been charged with murder after a Nov. 24 shooting, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

In addition to murder, 23-year-old Ladarius Kaishawn Evans, of Cades, has been charged with the unlawful carry of a pistol and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the parking lot of 601 S. Ocean Blvd. Adam Jarrett, 44, of Tabor City, was killed. A building on Mitchell Street was also damaged.

Police said that Evans and Jarrett were involved were in an altercation at another location that then escalated to them then firing shots at each other. Evans was injured in the shooting.