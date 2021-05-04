Man charged with murder at Donny’s Saloon in Myrtle Beach to appear at bond hearing today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged with murder in a shooting at Donny’s Saloon will appear in court for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Jermaine Gattison, 36, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened on March 25 at the saloon on 3rd Ave. S. in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Jas’sier Wilson, of Surfside Beach, was shot and died several days later on April 2 at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Police say staff members at Donny’s Saloon did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim and attempted to clean up the crime scene, including mopping up the floor and removing shell casings “to attempt to impede the law enforcement investigation.”

Four people were charged with obstruction of justice as a result: Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach, Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach, Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach.

