Man charged with murder in 2016 shooting death of 78-year-old woman at Myrtle Beach Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to the 2016 shooting death of a 78-year-old woman at the Myrtle Beach Mall.

Dominique Hemingway, 26, of Tabor City, North Carolina has been charged with murder and felon in possession of a handgun in the death of Frances Mae Davis, according to the Horry County Police Department. Additional charges against Hemingway are possible.

HCPD announced Hemingway’s arrest in a news conference Friday afternoon.

On January 8, 2016, Davis “was shot while sitting in a car waiting for her adult daughter who was inside the mall,” which is located at 10177 N. Kings Highway. Davis was one day short of her 79th birthday and had three children, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

While nothing can make up for the loss of a loved one, Horry County Police Department hopes that the family of Frances Mae Davis may find some solace in knowing that the party responsible for their loss will be held accountable in a court of law.,” HCPD says. “Our team is forever grateful for the family’s patience and persistence as detectives worked the case. We would not be at this juncture without their endless commitment to bringing their mother’s killer to justice.”

HCPD also says this case remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-915-8477.

