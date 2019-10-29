Man charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of a Myrtle Beach man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have charged a man with murder in connection to the August disappearance of a Myrtle Beach man.

According to the Horry County Police Department, Darrell Demarcus Land of Blythewood is charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Arnold Jamal Bennett.

Darrell Demarcus Land (J Reuben Long Detention Center)

Bennett was reported missing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on August 7 and Horry County Police on August 13. His remains were found near Sand Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Police evidence showed that Land was at that location and caused Bennett’s death.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, officers located Bennett’s car on the north end of Livingston Circle on August 13. A resident in the area told officers that Bennett parked his car there nearly two weeks ago and got out “like someone was chasing him” and then ran into the woods, the report states. The car was later towed for processing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Later that evening, detectives and K-9 officers from Myrtle Beach Police Department had joined Horry County Police at the scene. The report says that another witness drove up to officers saying he had seen another vehicle arrive at the location at the same time as the victim’s.

Police say that Bennett died on August 4. Land was arrested on Friday he is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail being set.

